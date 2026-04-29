FTC's founder designation broadens scrutiny of family ties, transactions and overseas affiliates

Coupang founder Kim Bom-suk, or Bom Kim, was named the group's controlling figure by South Korea's antitrust regulator on Wednesday, drawing him and his family into tighter regulatory scrutiny as Seoul fields US pressure over alleged discrimination against the US-listed firm.

The change replaces Coupang Inc. with Bom Kim as the group's “same person,” broadening disclosure and tightening related-party transaction rules. Under Korean antitrust law, the term denotes the group’s effective controller and forms the basis for monitoring self-dealing.

For five years since 2021, regulators have maintained Coupang’s corporate designation, citing no evidence of family involvement. But an investigation triggered by a data breach affecting about 33.7 million users renewed scrutiny. Signs emerged of managerial involvement by Coupang Vice President Kim Yoo-seok, the founder’s younger brother.

“We confirmed that Kim Yoo-seok exercised de facto influence over key business operations,” an FTC official said at a media briefing Wednesday, noting the vice president sat near the top of the corporate hierarchy, drew executive-level compensation and perks, and chaired hundreds of meetings on logistics and delivery policy.

Kim Yoo-seok received about 3 billion won ($2 million) in pay last year and roughly $1.53 million in compensation and stock incentives between 2021 and 2024.

The decision brings Kim and his family under heavier obligations, requiring disclosure of overseas affiliates in which they hold a qualifying stake and barring transactions that confer undue benefits on related parties. “Overseas affiliates in which Kim Bom-suk holds a 20 percent or greater stake will be subject to disclosure requirements,” the official said.

Coupang disputed the designation on the grounds that its ownership structure precludes self-dealing and that its US listing places it under stringent oversight pursuant to US Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure rules.

“Kim’s brother is not an executive under Korean antitrust law and holds no equity in domestic affiliates,” Coupang said, adding it plans to challenge the decision through administrative litigation.

The decision risks adding fuel to an already tense standoff between Seoul and Washington over alleged discrimination against Coupang. The company has spent more than $1 million on US lobbying efforts, including outreach to the White House and Congress, in the first quarter of this year.

Last week, US lawmakers said regulatory actions targeting Coupang and other American-linked tech firms amount to discriminatory treatment in a letter to South Korean Ambassador to the US Kang Kyung-wha.

The letter, sent by 54 Republican lawmakers from the Republican Study Committee, warned of the “systematic targeting of American companies such as Apple, Google, Meta and Coupang,” citing the company’s role as a key channel for US investment and exports to Korea.

“Coupang has consistently been the largest source of US foreign direct investment into Korea over the past decade and now sells many billions of dollars in US goods and agricultural products to Korean customers each year,” it read.

In response, 90 South Korean liberal lawmakers on Tuesday called on the US Congress, in a letter, to respect the country’s judicial sovereignty, countering claims of discriminatory treatment in the probe into Coupang. “No individual or corporation can stand above or outside its legal system,” the letter said.

Some warn the framework could undermine regulatory predictability and deter foreign investment. The Center for Free Enterprise, a local think tank, called the “same person” system an anachronism rooted in the ownership structures of the 1980s and 1990s and ill-suited to modern, globally integrated companies.

Investor fallout could extend further, potentially drawing in more Coupang backers such as Greenoaks and Altimeter Capital, which in January pursued investor-state dispute settlement proceedings against the Korean government over the data breach. The stock closed at about $20 on Tuesday, down roughly 30 percent since the breach was disclosed.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the FTC also reshuffled designations across conglomerates.

Dunamu, approved for corporate designation alongside Coupang under the revised 2024 rules, continued to meet those criteria and retained its status, while Jungheung Construction shifted control to Jung Won-ju following the death of founder Jung Chang-sun.

The number of designated business groups rose to 102 with 3,538 affiliates, up from 92 groups and 3,301 a year earlier, with new entrants including Kolmar Korea, Toss and Orion.