Delays in rolling out South Korea's first major US-bound investment project are feeding broader tensions with the US, and could begin to affect key security negotiations, South Korean government officials and experts warn.

Seoul has yet to finalize a concrete blueprint for its initial project under a pledged $350 billion investment in the United States, despite agreement on the overall framework last year. Officials and analysts say moving quickly on the project is now critical to stabilizing ties.

The urgency is fueled by several issues that have exposed growing friction between the allies, including US lawmakers' concerns about Seoul’s investigation into Coupang Inc. and disputes over intelligence-sharing on North Korea.

One analyst said the delay in investment execution is emerging as a central factor behind Washington’s dissatisfaction.

“The US may have some frustrations with South Korea these days. Seoul’s response to requests for support in the Strait of Hormuz has been lukewarm, and US-bound investment has not progressed as expected,” said Lee Sang-hyun, senior research fellow at Sejong Institute on Wednesday. He referred to South Korea’s cautious stance on US calls for military involvement in securing shipping lanes.

Despite repeated appeals from US President Donald Trump for allied contributions, Seoul has refrained from committing additional military assets, emphasizing diplomatic efforts and the need to weigh broader regional risks.

At the same time, progress on South Korea’s pledged investment in the US has lagged behind that of key allies such as Japan, which has already unveiled multiple large-scale projects, reinforcing perceptions in Washington that Seoul has been slow to deliver on its commitments.

“With midterm elections approaching, President Trump appears increasingly impatient. In some ways, he may be reacting more emotionally as pressures mount on multiple fronts,” Lee added.

Lee stressed that Seoul should not delay further.

“There is no need for us to drag this out. Trump still has three years left in his term. We should act quickly where we can and secure our own interests,” he said.

“Trump needs visible achievements. Providing something that helps him save face quickly, such as US-bound investment, is important,” he added.

Government officials likewise believe announcing a flagship investment project could be a key lever to restore smoother communication with Washington.

An official at the Foreign Ministry, who requested anonymity, on Tuesday highlighted the importance of expediting the first US-bound investment project, calling it the "most important priority."

“The early announcement of our first US-bound investment project is the most important priority. While it would be difficult to say the Coupang issue is directly linked, there is a sense of concern within both Congress and the administration, and it is reasonable to view it as having an indirect impact on security negotiations,” the official said.

“Implementation of the Joint Fact Sheet — including areas such as nuclear-powered submarines, uranium enrichment and reprocessing, and shipbuilding — needs to move forward swiftly, but a US delegation has yet to set a date to visit Korea,” the official said.

As mentioned by the ministry official, the Coupang probe has become an additional source of strain; US lawmakers criticize Seoul’s handling of the case and raise concerns over the treatment of American firms. The investigation centers on a large data breach involving more than 33 million users, as well as allegations of unfair business practices.

In a letter sent last week to South Korean Ambassador to the US Kang Kyung-wha, 54 Republican lawmakers affiliated with the Republican Study Committee urged Seoul to halt what they described as a “targeted assault” on US companies, warning that such actions could affect congressional support for bilateral economic and security cooperation.

Seoul has pushed back against the claims, stressing that the probe is being conducted in accordance with domestic law regardless of nationality. The Foreign Ministry said it is reviewing whether to send a formal response to the letter in consultation with relevant ministries, with any reply expected to outline the legal basis for the investigation and the scale and severity of the data breach.

Observers say Washington appears to be taking a cautious approach to advancing consultations in areas such as South Korea’s push to introduce nuclear-powered submarines and revise the bilateral nuclear agreement, amid accumulating concerns.

By contrast, Japan has moved more quickly, announcing initial investment plans earlier this year, with a heavy focus on energy-related projects such as gas-fired power plants and small modular reactors.

Experts say South Korea should signal similar progress by clarifying its investment portfolio and timeline, particularly as economic issues increasingly intersect with security cooperation. So far, the South Korean National Assembly has passed a special act on US-bound investment in March, paving the way for the government to establish an investment body and move forward with projects in the US.

Lee at Sejong Institute also cautioned against politicizing the issue at home.

“In South Korea-US relations, we need to set aside emotions, focus on practical necessities, and secure what is in our interest.”