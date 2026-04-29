'Return to Seoul' star will serve on short film and La Cinef panel under president Carla Simon

Park Ji-min, the South Korea-born French actor and visual artist, has been named to the short film and La Cinef jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

The Paris-based artist will serve under jury president Carla Simon, the Spanish filmmaker behind Berlin Golden Bear winner Alcarras.

The five-member panel will hand out the Short Film Palme d'Or and the three La Cinef prizes, awarded to student films selected from schools around the world.

Also on the jury are Iranian director Ali Asgari, French actor Salim Kechiouche and Swedish filmmaker Magnus von Horn.

Park made her acting debut in Davy Chou's "Return to Seoul" (2022), which premiered in Un Certain Regard, the festival's parallel competition for emerging filmmakers.

She returned to the Croisette last year with Hafsia Herzi's "The Little Sister," which competed for the Palme d'Or and won the Queer Palm, with co-star Nadia Melliti taking best actress.

Trained at Paris' National School of Decorative Arts, Park works primarily as a visual artist. Her sculptures, paintings and installations have been exhibited at venues including the Swab Barcelona Art Fair.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs May 12-23.