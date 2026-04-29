A truckers’ union and a logistics firm behind CU convenience stores reached a tentative deal early Wednesday, the union said.

The Cargo Truckers Solidarity, under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, said it reached a provisional agreement with BGF Logistics at around 5 a.m. during a fifth round of talks in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed. The union released a photo of the meeting attended by Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon.

Union members are voting on whether to approve the deal. If ratified, the two sides plan to sign a formal agreement at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The union said blockades of key logistics centers in Jinju and Jincheon will be lifted immediately once the agreement is finalized.

The strike began April 5, when union members blocked distribution centers operated by BGF Retail, disrupting supplies to CU stores nationwide.

Tensions escalated April 20, when a union member was fatally struck by a logistics vehicle during the standoff. The driver was arrested on charges including murder, authorities said.