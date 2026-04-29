As contract renewal nears, group reflects on identity, growth and what comes next

With its eighth EP “Redefine,” Cravity turns inward, using a six-track release to explore growth, uncertainty and the process of redefining itself.

Fronted by the track “Awake,” the album reflects both a creative shift and a transitional moment for the group.

The album comes at a meaningful point for Cravity. With the group now six years into their career and contract renewal decisions approaching, Wonjin said the members had discussed the future before preparing the comeback.

“We talked about contract renewals, but since we have a comeback ahead and fans waiting for us, we thought it might feel uncomfortable if we put that conversation first,” he said. “The conclusion was that we have no choice but to work harder and be more earnest. That made this album feel even more precious.”

Redefining themselves, the members emphasized, does not mean denying what came before.

“Not every activity can be completely satisfying, and we always want to go further and grow. We thought another word for growth could be ‘redefinition,’ which is how the idea behind our album was shaped,” explained Taeyoung. “Redefining for us doesn’t mean denying our past. Everything we’ve done has built up inside Cravity, and this became a way to organize that and set a clearer goal for where we go next.”

Hyeongjun added that while the album may appear dark on the surface, its message is ultimately about growth rather than fear.

“Because ‘Redefine’ deals with themes like fear and wounds, some people might think it’s a dark album,” he said. “But it’s not about staying in those emotions; it’s about developing yourself through them. In our previous album, we focused on expressing the beauty of youth, but this time, we wanted to show a deeper side — the process of moving forward despite struggles.”

The EP also includes songs that show the members’ growing creative involvement. Taeyoung’s “Love Me Like You Do” marks his first self-composed song to be included on an album, while Wonjin and Allen participated in writing and composing the fan song “Spring, with You,” prereleased around the group’s anniversary in early April.

Wonjin said he wanted the song to compare time away from fans like winter, with fans symbolizing the warmth of spring.

“I always feel that whenever I am away from our fans, it feels like winter — cold and dark, like a season that’s hard to endure alone,” he said. “But when I think of Luvity — even their small smiles — it feels like spring again. Even if my own time becomes dry and worn out, our fans are the ones who always bring me warmth and remind me of that season. I wanted to express my hope that they can always stay just as they are — the people who gave me that warmth.”

Allen added that writing the song made him think of the group’s debut.

“As I worked on the lyrics while reminiscing about that time, Luvity became even more precious to me,” he said. “There’s a line I like in the song: ‘Will you warmly hold me so I won’t be afraid of anything?’ I wanted to say directly that no matter what hardship comes, we can lean on each other.”

As for what Cravity hopes to achieve with “Redefine,” the members said they want to prove their growth without being consumed by results.

“I want to show a performance worthy of the name ‘Perfor-vity,’” said Hyeongjun. “Topping music charts or winning music shows would be great, but rather than depending only on results, I want us to become artists who get closer to that kind of achievement.”

Taeyoung added with a laugh that his goal in Cravity is a “clear form of success.”

“If our song or album enters the Billboard charts, I’d call that a clear success,” he said. “Since powerful, darker tracks tend to perform well overseas, I’d be happy if ‘Redefine’ could get us there.”

Cravity’s six-track EP “Redefine” was released on major streaming platforms at 6 p.m. Wednesday.