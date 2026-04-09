Cravity will bring out its eighth EP, “Redefine,” on April 29, agency Starship Entertainment announced Thursday.

A teaser clip of mysterious illustrations featuring what appears to be the ouroboros, or a tail-devouring serpent, which symbolizes eternal cycles.

This is the group's first release in almost six months, after “Dare to Crave: Epilogue,” a reissue of the second studio album “Dare to Crave.” Focus track from the second LP, “Set Net Go?,” earned the nonet two trophies from television music chart shows.

Last month, it dropped third single album in Japan, “Blast Out.” In May, the group will have a two-date show in Yokohama.