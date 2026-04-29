Group leans into darker concept, personal storytelling through ‘Awake’

Boy group Cravity is returning with its eighth EP, “Redefine,” using its latest release to revisit who they are six years into their career — not by rejecting the past, but by carrying it forward.

Ahead of the album’s release, the nine-member group sat down for a round interview at Starship Entertainment’s headquarters in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul on April 23, where the bandmates shared their excitement ahead of the new album, which arrives in the same month as the anniversary of the group's debut.

“The new upcoming album feels especially meaningful to us, as it’s Cravity’s first album since we announced a rebranding through our second LP, ‘Dare to Crave’ last year,” said leader Wonjin.

In June 2025, Cravity rebranded to mark their fifth anniversary and a new artistic chapter, allowing them to transform their team identity and image from an experimental style to one that reflects a hunger for growth and deeper artistry.

Reflecting that transition, the EP’s title, “Redefine,” captures the group’s attempt to rewrite its present self. Built around themes of anxiety, recovery, hesitation and determination, the album centers on youth that continues forward even while shaken.

For Wonjin, that idea also became personal.

“Looking back, I don’t think I always put myself first or loved my personal side enough,” he said. “Even when fans gave me love and support, I wondered whether I really deserved that much. Through this album, I was able to look back on myself and think more deeply about who I am, both within the team and as an individual.”

Taeyoung said the album also marks a return to one of Cravity’s core strengths: performance.

“Since our debut, we’ve shown strong performances, then later explored a more refreshing side that highlighted a different charm from our earlier, choreography-driven image,” he said. “With ‘Redefine,’ we’re returning with a darker concept and wanted to remind people of what we do best on stage.”

That focus is especially clear in main track “Awake,” an alternative pop song about realizing that what feels like an ending can become another beginning. Serim and Allen participated in writing the lyrics, adding Cravity’s raw emotions into the track.

The group said it paid particular attention to choreography, not only to sharpen its synchronized moves, but also to show individual expression within the larger formation.

“Our ultimate goal was to remind people of our nickname from early years, ‘Perfor-vity,’” said Wonjin, referring to the group’s reputation for performance. “Even while matching our movements, we tried to keep each member’s style alive. Since we’re a nine-member group, we also focused on how each detail could come together as one complete picture.”

That focus on performance also ties into the track’s core message, with “Awake” using the stage to express how each member confronts and moves through personal fears. In the music video for the song, Hyeongjun explained that their fears shaped how they each approached their performance.

“My fear was tied to the role I play as a person in society,” he said. “I believe that one of the roles that I have is to help others, and I imagined how frightening it would be if my role disappeared. I tried to channel those emotions into my performance.”

For the bandmates, expressing those fears ultimately reflects the album’s central idea — that growth comes not from avoiding uncertainty, but from facing it and continuing forward.