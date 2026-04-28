Travelers planning trips over the upcoming holiday for Buddha’s Birthday will have more options this year, as Korea Railroad Corporation expands train services to meet rising demand.

Korail said Monday it will run additional trains from May 23-25, covering the long weekend that includes the national holiday and its substitute day. The move is aimed at easing congestion on major routes as domestic travel picks up.

A total of 38 extra services, including high-speed KTX trains and conventional lines, will be added across four major routes, including the Gyeongbu and Honam lines. The increase is expected to provide roughly 19,000 additional seats.

For travelers returning to Seoul after the holiday, Korail will also operate three early-morning KTX trains on May 26, offering more flexibility for those heading back to work.

Tickets for the additional services are on sale through Korail’s official website, mobile app KorailTalk, and ticket counters at train stations nationwide.

The expanded schedule comes as demand for short domestic trips typically spikes during long weekends, with popular destinations such as Busan, Gyeongju and Jeonju drawing large crowds.

Travelers are advised to book early, as holiday seats, particularly on KTX routes, tend to sell out quickly.