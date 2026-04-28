Airbnb, in collaboration with Cortis, launches curated experiences to turn rising K-culture interest into travel

K-culture has evolved from a global content phenomenon into a powerful driver of inbound tourism to South Korea, according to a report unveiled Tuesday.

At a media briefing in Seoul, Airbnb presented findings from its latest global study, “Korea Calling: How K-Culture Is Driving a New Generation of Travelers into Korea,” based on a survey of 4,500 travelers across Asia-Pacific and the US.

Presenting the report, Sharon Chan, Head of APAC Communications at Airbnb, said the influence of Korean pop culture is now directly translating into travel behavior.

“K-pop is really taking over, and we’ve seen the power that K-culture has. Now at Airbnb, we’re seeing how this really drives travel demand,” Chan said.

According to the report, 94 percent of respondents said K-culture had influenced their interest in visiting Korea, while 75 percent identified it as a key or primary motivator.

“What this shows is that it’s no longer just about consuming Korean content,” Chan added. “People watch Korean content, but what they want now is to really experience Korean culture and the place it’s from in person.”

Travelers motivated by K-culture tend to stay longer, spend more and travel in larger groups. On average, they spend $435 more per trip than those without such motivations, with 88 percent staying three nights or more. Group travel is also more common, with 68 percent traveling with friends or family.

The report also points to a shift toward more immersive travel experiences. Some 90 percent of respondents said experiencing authentic local culture is a priority, reflecting growing interest in food, heritage and everyday life beyond K-pop-related activities.

Younger travelers are at the center of this trend. About 80 percent of Generation Z and millennial respondents cited K-culture as a major factor in their decision to visit Korea, with K-pop emerging as a primary motivator for 36 percent of Gen Z respondents.

Accommodation preferences are also evolving, with many travelers opting to stay in residential neighborhoods rather than central tourist districts, viewing lodging as part of the overall cultural experience.

Airbnb said it is expanding partnerships and curated experiences to help convert growing interest in K-culture into actual travel, particularly among younger visitors seeking more immersive, locally rooted stays.

Airbnb also unveiled the “Cortis’ Secret Space in Seoul,” offering a firsthand look at how that strategy is being put into practice.

Inside, the installation unfolded as a sequence of themed rooms that mirror the creative world of the emerging K-pop boy group Cortis.

At the entrance, staff handed out key cards and small collectibles, setting the tone for what felt less like a showcase and more like a participatory installation. In the so-called “mail room,” rows of compartments lined the walls, each containing objects tied to the members’ personal tastes. Visitors opened drawers and marked their preferences on a bingo-style card, mapping their own affinities against those of the group.

Further inside, a studio-inspired room recreated the group’s workspace, complete with scattered props and hidden details. Using handheld UV lights, reporters scanned surfaces to reveal concealed clues — part of a puzzle-like experience designed to reward exploration.

In another zone, a blank white wall — later revealed to be lined with T-shirts — served as a canvas for a paintball activity in which participants throw red and green paint to create personalized keepsakes.

The space hosted selected fans later in the day for scheduled interactive sessions with the artists, including team-based games and group photo opportunities. Participation was limited to 30 guests who had reserved spots.

A separate overnight stay is set to follow, with one selected team checking in Wednesday for one night. The venue will then reopen as a pop-up from May 1 to May 7, accommodating more than 1,000 visitors. Reservations, offered free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis, have already been fully booked.