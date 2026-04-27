A "cheollik" outfit worn by actor Byun Woo-seok in the hit drama “Perfect Crown” has put Korea’s palace admission rules back in the spotlight, after a tourist wearing a similar traditional garment was allegedly denied free entry to Gyeongbokgung.

Under guidelines from the Korea Heritage Service’s Royal Palaces and Tombs Center, visitors wearing traditional or modernized hanbok can enter four of Seoul’s five major royal palaces and Jongmyo Shrine for free, as long as the outfit consists of a top, or jeogori, and either pants or a skirt.

But local media reports Monday showed that some visitors had been denied free admission for wearing other forms of traditional Korean attire, including cheollik, palace guard uniforms or "gonryongpo," the royal robe worn by Joseon kings, because the outfits consist of connected upper and lower garments.

A 30-year-old visitor surnamed Eom told the local daily Hankyoreh that they were denied free admission while wearing a cheollik.

“I think it is problematic that the image of hanbok is becoming entrenched in just one form,” Eom said.

The KHS began offering free admission to visitors wearing hanbok in 2013 as part of efforts to promote traditional attire. This is not the first time the policy has come under scrutiny.

In 2017, palace officials refused free entry to visitors wearing hanbok traditionally associated with the opposite gender, saying such outfits “violated tradition.” Following public backlash, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea recommended in 2019 that the guidelines be revised.

Palace visitors have also said on social media that the rules appear to be applied differently depending on the employee. One person posted photos of herself on palace grounds wearing a cheollik over jeans and sneakers, saying she had been allowed to enter for free.

The debate comes as cheollik, once worn as a military and hunting garment, has become more familiar to the public through popular culture. In “Perfect Crown,” Byun’s character wears the garment, drawing renewed attention to the traditional outfit.

But expanding the scope of hanbok eligible for free admission could pose another challenge for the KHS: declining ticket revenue.

According to the agency, the number of visitors who entered the four royal palaces and Jongmyo Shrine for free while wearing hanbok nearly doubled from 1.15 million in 2019 to 1.99 million in 2024. Ticket revenue has declined as the share of paying visitors has fallen.

Admission fees remain relatively low compared with major tourist attractions overseas, with Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung charging 3,000 won ($2), and Changgyeonggung, Deoksugung and Jongmyo charging 1,000 won.

“So many people now come wearing hanbok that the total number of visitors has increased significantly, but revenue is actually falling because the share of paid admissions has declined,” an official at the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center said.

The Royal Palaces and Tombs Center said it would consider reflecting other forms of Korean attire in the next revision of the guidelines.

“At first, only traditional hanbok was recognized, but the rules were later revised to include modernized hanbok,” the official said. “We will review whether outfits such as palace guard uniforms, which are similar in form to cheollik, can also be reflected in the next revision.”