The head of South Korea’s official development assistance agency visited Hanoi last week to inspect ongoing projects and discuss ways to expand development assistance between Korea and Vietnam, the Korea International Cooperation Agency said Monday.

On Thursday, KOICA president Chang Won-sam visited the Nguyen Dinh Chieu School for visually impaired students in Hanoi, Vietnam, to review progress on phase two of a project to improve the quality of inclusive education for children with disabilities. The project runs from 2024 to 2026.

At the school, visually impaired and nondisabled students study together in an inclusive environment. Teachers use specialized educational content, allowing students to participate in classes without discrimination.

Later that day, Chang attended a side event of the Korea-Vietnam Business Forum in Hanoi. On the sidelines, KOICA signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Motor Company and the Vietnamese government to foster technical talent in the automotive sector.

The agreement is part of KOICA’s “Vietnam Industrial Workforce Development Program (2026-2030),” which aims to systematically train skilled workers needed in the automotive industry. Under the deal, Hyundai Motor will design training curricula focused on key production processes such as molding, forming and welding. KOICA will oversee project planning and the operation of technical training programs, while Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training will provide educational facilities and institutional support.

On Friday, Chang attended the Korea-Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Forum at the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology, where he signed a memorandum of discussion with Vietnam’s science and technology minister to advance a joint partnership project on research and innovation for 2024-2033.

The initiative is designed to strengthen Vietnam’s research and development capabilities by supporting joint research and building research infrastructure, while expanding collaboration between research institutes and companies in both countries.

Later that day, Chang visited the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam to review progress on KOICA-backed programs, including the establishment of a smart library, expansion of digital education infrastructure, strengthening of research capacity and support for Korean language education, all aimed at fostering professionals in diplomacy and public policy through 2028.

Chang visited Hanoi from April 22 to 25, KOICA said.

KOICA said it plans to further expand development cooperation by linking projects in industrial workforce development, science and technology collaboration, and education following the visit.