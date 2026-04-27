CJ ENM’s latest competition assembles 100 creators as contestants vie for the ultimate style crown

From Netflix’s megahit "Culinary Class Wars" to Coupang Play’s "Just Makeup," almost everything seems to be getting the survival-series treatment in Korea.

Fashion is the latest to return to the wave, with cable network tvN set to launch a new competition entertainment series titled "Kill It."

According to CJ ENM, which operates tvN, the show follows the company's earlier fashion competition hits, including "Korea’s Next Top Model" and "Project Runway Korea."

The series brings together 100 trendy creators from Korea’s contemporary fashion scene: Choi Mina Sue, a breakout participant from Netflix’s "Single’s Inferno Season 5," the older sister of Jisoo of Blackpink, and global fashion brand ambassadors. Contestants will face a range of challenges as they compete for a single title, the ultimate style icon.

The judging panel features a mix of fashion, film and K-pop figures, including supermodel Jang Yoon-ju, actors Lee Jong-won and Cha Jung-won, and Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together. The judging panel is divided into separate categories: the Black Label team focused on a luxury aesthetic; the White Label team, emphasizing trend-driven styles; and the Red Label team dedicated to originality.

"Kill It" is slated to premiere on tvN on May 12.