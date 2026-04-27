The Cannes jury president saddles up with Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal and Tang Wei for "The Brigands of Rattlecreek"

Park Chan-wook is heading to the Wild West for his next feature, "The Brigands of Rattlecreek," with Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal and Tang Wei rounding out the cast.

The South Korean filmmaker, who is set to lead the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival, will direct the adaptation of S. Craig Zahler's ("Bone Tomahawk," "Dragged Across Concrete") original script.

Patrick Wachsberger's Legendary-backed sales label 193 will handle international rights and begin presales at Cannes in May. The budget is reported to be north of $60 million.

McConaughey plays a sheriff who teams up with a doctor (Pascal) to hunt down the gang of outlaws who killed his wife and ravaged their town. Butler plays the gang's ringleader.

The screenplay landed on the Black List — an annual industry survey of Hollywood's best unproduced scripts — in 2006 and has been circling production for years, with Warner Bros. and Amazon previously attached. McConaughey was eyed for the lead at Amazon back in 2019.

Park is producing through his Moho Film label alongside Bradley Fischer ("Zodiac"). Back Jisun, Mike Medavoy and Georgia Kacandes are executive producing.

The director is coming off "No Other Choice," South Korea's submission for the international feature Oscar, which premiered at Cannes last year and picked up three Golden Globe nominations.

His earlier English-language work includes Fox Searchlight's "Stoker" and the limited series "The Sympathizer" and "The Little Drummer Girl."