And2ble will release its first mini album “Sequence 01: Curiosity” on May 26, agency YH Entertainment announced Monday.

On Friday, the final installment of the introductory teaser videos was unveiled. In the final trailer, a tremor of violin sounds breaks the silence, awakening member Zhang Hao.

He, along with three former members of Zerobaseone and a new member, formed And2ble. It will debut eight days after the reorganized Zerobaseone, also as a five-member act, which is set to release its sixth EP “Ascend” on May 18.