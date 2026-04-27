Korea’s musical theater scene is entering a season of renewal, as a wave of original productions returns to the stage. Spanning long-running hits and newly reworked revivals, the current lineup reflects not only the resilience of Korean original musicals but also a broader shift toward refining existing works rather than continuously debuting new ones.

Among the returning productions is "The Days," a flagship Korean original musical now in its seventh season, alongside a slate of revived and reworked productions. "Arang (Mongyudowon)" has reopened with structural revisions following its earlier run, while "Swing Days: Code Name A" returns with a more tightly constructed narrative built around the life of independence activist New Il-han. Other notable revivals include "Seopyeonje," returning four years after its previously announced “final season,” and "Fan Letter," marking its 10th anniversary with an encore run after building a strong overseas track record.

The lineup also reflects the stylistic and thematic range of Korean originals. "Hongryeon" revisits traditional folktales through a rock-infused lens, while "The Last Man" pushes formal boundaries as a one-person musical that adapts its narrative depending on the performer. The work has already extended its reach to Taipei, Shanghai and now London.

"Arang"

Following its February run at the National Theater of Korea, "Arang (Mongyudowon)" reopened at Charlotte Theater on April 11 after revisions, including a reworked prologue and expanded character backstories.

Set in the Baekje Kingdom, the musical draws on historical narratives referenced in the "Samguk Sagi (History of the Three Kingdoms)," including the tale of Domi and his wife Arang, who defy a king’s command and endure separation before reuniting. Musically, it blends traditional Korean elements with contemporary styles, incorporating motifs from "Arirang" alongside the kkwaenggwari, percussion, violin and gayageum to create a layered sound.

It runs for four weeks, from April 11 to May 10, at Charlotte Theater.

"Hongryeon"

Premiered in 2024, "Hongryeon" combines the Korean folktales "Janghwa Hongryeonjeon" and "Baridegi" into a distinctive narrative. Blending intense rock sound with lyrical, Korean-inflected melodies, the musical delivers a striking message about a society in which voices are only heard after death.

The production won best musical at the 9th Korea Musical Awards and has since expanded beyond Korea. Following a six-city domestic tour last fall, it toured Shanghai and Guangzhou, where it drew standing ovations, underscoring its potential as a globally viable original work.

Running until May 17 at Chungmu Art Center Black Theater in Seoul.

"Fan Letter"

Marking its 10th anniversary, "Fan Letter" is set in Gyeongseong — present-day Seoul during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial era — and follows a group of writers inspired by the real-life literary circle known as the “Circle of Nine,” which included figures such as Kim Yu-jeong and Yi Sang.

Rather than foregrounding overt political narratives, the musical focuses on the inner lives of artists who continued to pursue literature under colonial rule, exploring themes of artistic longing, identity and emotional vulnerability.

This intimate approach has resonated with international audiences, supporting its expansion beyond Korea through tours and licensed productions in Taiwan, China and Japan.

Running until June 7 at Hongik University Daehangno Art Center Grand Theater in Seoul.

"The Last Man"

A one-person rock musical set in a zombie apocalypse bunker, exploring the psyche of a lone survivor. The character’s profession changes depending on the actor, offering entirely different interpretations of the same situation.

After its Korean premiere in 2021 and subsequent showcase in Taipei (2024) and licensed run in Shanghai (2025), the production will make its UK premiere in London.

Its latest Korean run will take place from March 24 to June 7 at Link the Space in Seoul. A separate UK production will run from May 8 to June 6 at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in London.

"Swing Days: Code Name A"

Premiered in 2024, “Swing Days” is inspired by real-life entrepreneur and independence activist New Il-han, who founded Yuhan Corp. in 1926, one of Korea’s first pharmaceutical companies.

The musical highlights New’s secret role in the NAPKO project, a covert operation by the US Office of Strategic Services (a predecessor to the American CIA) to train 19 Korean agents for espionage during Japanese colonial rule. New, codenamed “A,” remained unknown until declassified documents revealed his involvement 20 years after he died in 1971.

Running from April 16 to July 5 at the Chungmu Art Center Grand Theater in Seoul.

"Seopyeonje"

"Seopyeonje" returns to the stage four years after its previously announced “final season.” Based on the short story by Lee Cheong-jun, the musical follows the journey of a family of traditional singers, exploring the meaning of “sori” and the emotional terrain of art — its pain, obsession, love and scars.

Since its premiere in 2010, "Seopyeonje" has been revived five times, establishing itself as a cornerstone of Korea’s original musical repertoire. The production is anchored by composer Yoon Il-sang’s signature number “As You Live,” blending ballad, rock, traditional vocal textures and contemporary pop into a cohesive musical language.

Running from April 30 to July 19 at Gwanglim Art Center’s BBCH Hall in Seoul.

"The Days"

A flagship Korean original musical returns for its seventh season. Centered on the contrasting characters of the principled “Jeong-hak” and the free-spirited “Mu-yeong,” the story unfolds across two timelines, gradually revealing a long-buried mystery tied to a pivotal incident in the past.

Built around the music of the late Kim Kwang-seok, the production weaves his iconic songs seamlessly into the narrative.

Running from June 9 to Aug. 23 at D-Cube Link Art Center in Seoul.