A diver who went missing off the coast of Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, was rescued in waters near Samcheok, Gangwon Province, about 24 kilometers from the site and roughly 12 hours after his disappearance, authorities said Sunday.

According to the Uljin Coast Guard, the diver, a man in his 50s, was found at around 10:46 p.m. Saturday in waters near Imwon Port in Samcheok. He was first spotted floating in the water at around 10:08 p.m. by a passing cement carrier.

Officials said the rescued diver was in good health.

The man was reported missing at around 10:33 a.m. after failing to resurface during a recreational dive near Jukbyeon Port, after entering the water at 9:20 a.m. with six others.

A large-scale search operation was launched in waters off Uljin, involving four Coast Guard patrol vessels, one coastal rescue boat and an aircraft, as well as one Navy patrol boat, three aircraft from related agencies — including the Gyeongbuk Fire Department, Uljin County and the Navy — seven vessels from a maritime disaster response team and one civilian fishing boat.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.