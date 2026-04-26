HD Hyundai said Sunday it has secured two research contracts from the US Office of Naval Research, the first such deal awarded to a Korean company.

The agreements were signed at ONR headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, with officials including Chang Kwang-pil, head of the Future Technology Institute at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, and ONR Director Rachel Riley in attendance.

Under the contracts, HD Hyundai will enhance the performance of naval vessels using artificial intelligence technologies. The work will be jointly conducted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and the Seoul National University Department of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering, according to the company.

The company also secured a separate contract focused on improving shipbuilding productivity through advanced manufacturing technologies, to be led by its Future Technology Institute, it added.

The deal is expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation with the US Navy and position HD Hyundai as a key partner in joint research spanning ship development and construction.

“The contracts demonstrate recognition of our advanced capabilities in naval technologies and will serve as a stepping stone to expand cooperation in maritime defense,” said Joo Won-ho, head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' naval and special ships business unit.