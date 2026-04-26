Kwon Soon-woo captured the singles title at the ATP Gwangju Open Challenger on Saturday, becoming the first South Korean player to win the tournament since its inception in 2016.

Kwon, ranked No. 350 and representing the Korean Armed Forces Athletic Corps, defeated Denmark’s August Holmgren, ranked No. 185, in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, in the final at Jinwol International Tennis Center.

The victory marks Kwon’s 15th career title on the international circuit and his fifth on the ATP Challenger Tour. It is his first Challenger title in three months, following his January win in Phan Thiet, Vietnam.

The previous best result by a South Korean player at the Gwangju Open was a runner-up finish by Nam Ji-sung in 2018.

The opening set was tightly contested, with both players dominating on serve. Kwon and Holmgren each posted first-serve percentages above 60 percent and combined for 13 aces. Kwon secured the decisive break in the third game after five deuces, then held serve the rest of the way to take the set.

Rallies lengthened in the second set, shifting the momentum. Kwon earned a break in Holmgren’s sixth service game with a well-placed drop shot, then capitalized on a double fault. He held serve to close out the match and seal the title.

With the win, Kwon’s live ranking is projected to rise to No. 248, marking his return to the top 300 for the first time since January 2024.

Kwon, who is set to complete his military service in July, could move into the top 220 with additional points in May, putting him in contention for a spot in the Wimbledon qualifying draw, which begins in late June.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)