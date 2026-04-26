South Korea’s professional baseball league has surpassed 2 million total spectators in record-fast fashion, underscoring the continued surge in popularity of the sport this season.

The Korea Baseball Organization said Saturday that a combined 99,905 fans attended five games held in Seoul, Incheon, Gwangju, Gocheok and Daejeon, bringing the season total to 2,094,481.

Four of the five venues, Jamsil (LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears), Gwangju (Lotte Giants vs. Kia Tigers), Gocheok (Samsung Lions vs. Kiwoom Heroes) and Daejeon (NC Dinos vs. Hanwha Eagles), were sold out. Incheon (KT Wiz vs. SSG Landers) also nearly filled its 23,000-seat stadium with 22,655 spectators.

The league reached the 2 million mark in just 117 games since the start of the season, the fastest pace since the KBO was launched in 1982. The previous record was set last year, when the milestone was reached in 118 games.

Earlier on April 10, the league also broke the record for fastest 1 million attendances, reaching the mark in 55 games, surpassing the previous record of 60 games set in 2025.

Coming off a record-setting 12.31 million total spectators last year, the KBO is on track to extend its strong momentum, raising expectations that another historic season may be in the making.