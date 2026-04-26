Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin visited Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, marking his first overseas on-site management visit this year, the conglomerate said Sunday.

During the visit on Thursday, Shin reviewed the operations of key affiliates in Vietnam, including Lotte Department Store, Lotte Mart and Lotte Hotel, while seeking to strengthen cooperation with the Vietnamese government as part of efforts to expand the group’s global business.

Opened in September 2023, Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi is a large, mixed-use complex housing major group affiliates such as Lotte Department Store, Lotte Mart, Lotte Hotel and Lotte World Aquarium. The mall has drawn a cumulative 30 million visitors as of last month, with total sales reaching 600 billion won ($406.3 million) as of the end of 2025. Annual sales are expected to exceed 1 trillion won this year.

“Vietnam is a key market for our global business, and it is encouraging to see growth in our core sectors such as food and retail,” Shin said. He also called for strengthening competitiveness in existing businesses while exploring new growth areas, including urban development, eco-friendly materials and logistics.

Shin also visited a promotional hall for the youth soccer TV program “Cau Thu Nhi,” jointly produced by Lotte and Vietnam’s state broadcaster VTV since 2011, at the complex.

A day earlier, Shin held meetings with key Vietnamese officials, including the chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, to discuss cooperation in urban development and investment.

He also attended official events, including a state banquet and a business forum, during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to Vietnam.