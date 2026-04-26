Ioniq V combines CATL batteries with Momenta's autonomous driving, ByteDance AI, Baidu mapping to target China's tech-savvy

BEIJING — In unveiling the Ioniq V in China, one of the biggest changes for Hyundai Motor has been a shift toward deep localization, with the South Korean automaker tapping local partners across key technologies from batteries to advanced driver-assistance systems.

Hyundai Motor President and CEO Jose Munoz said such partnerships with top companies are critical to delivering competitive vehicles at accessible price points, as Hyundai seeks to win over Chinese consumers amid intensifying rivalry with domestic giants and a more challenging policy backdrop, including reduced government subsidies for new energy vehicles, or NEV.

"So our answer — not only in this market, but in others — is to try to make efforts to improve our fundamental competitiveness. That's why we are bringing in these local suppliers," Munoz said during a media roundtable Friday on the sidelines of the Auto China 2026, the world's largest auto show, running through May 3.

Munoz added that certain features are difficult to source or adapt from overseas, reinforcing the need for localized development and production tailoring to specific market demand.

The all-electric Ioniq V is the first of 20 new models Hyundai plans to introduce in China by 2030. To cater to tech-savvy Chinese consumers who prioritize digitally intelligent vehicles, the automaker has increasingly turned to local companies.

The new vehicle is powered by autonomous driving software from Beijing-based startup Momenta, and batteries from Chinese battery giant CATL to deliver 600 kilometers on a single charge.

"Starting from the development phase, the Ioniq V has partnered closely with Momenta, which has strong technological capabilities and extensive real road data," said Huh Jae-ho, Hyundai's China chief technology officer, adding it has secured Level 2+ autonomous driving features for the Ioniq V, including highway driving assistance and memory parking functions.

"We plan to expand partnership with (Momenta) to achieve Level 2++ capabilities across future Ioniq models in China," said Huh, allowing for hands-off self-driving on highways.

In addition, the Ioniq V is equipped with ByteDance's Doubao large language model for voice recognition, smart recommendations and personalized services.

It also supports both Baidu and Gaode maps, as well as WeChat, reflecting local users preferences.

Wu Zhoutao, chair of Beijing Hyundai Motor Co. — Hyundai's Chinese joint venture with BAIC Motor— said Chinese consumers no longer just want electric vehicles; they want more intelligence and smart capabilities in their vehicles.

"Younger Chinese consumers are increasingly focused on features such as smart cabins and smart driving technology," said Wu. "That's why we launched the Ioniq V."

Wu added that the company is preparing for a broader transition with focus on NEVs, with plans to further advance toward Level 3 autonomous driving, which allows conditional autonomous operation, typically on highways or designated routes.

Hyundai's Ioniq V launch marks more than a new model debut, but a high-stakes bid to reclaim ground in the world's largest auto market. The push comes as the South Korean carmaker seeks to rebound from a steep sales slump triggered by a 2017 diplomatic rift between Seoul and Beijing, which sparked a consumer backlash against Korean brands. Its challenge has since intensified, with China's rapid shift to electric vehicles — led by domestic giants such as BYD and Geely — leaving Hyundai struggling to keep pace in an increasingly competitive, tech-driven market.

Against that backdrop, Munoz did not mince words, but offered a blunt diagnosis of the company's missteps, acknowledging that Hyundai had become "complacent."

"Sometimes, when things are going very well, we become very complacent and we believe we are so good," he said. "So I think we have learned in China to be humble, to constantly analyze what is going well and what is not going so well and to listen to our partners in the market."

Munoz also pointed to the pace of change in China, describing the market's transition as "tremendous." He admitted Hyundai had been slow to respond. "I think we have taken too long to react to the situation," he said. "Thankfully, before it's too late, we are taking the right decision to stay in the market and to 'triple down.'"

Drawing on lessons from past setbacks, Munoz said Hyundai was able to create a new strategy in China, expressing confidence in its ability to compete with Chinese brands. The automaker is targeting annual sales of 500,000 units in China by 2030.

While the Ioniq V is primarily designed for China, Hyundai is leaving the door open for exports depending on the model's performance.

Munoz said "China comes first," but depending on the success, it is considering Asia-Pacific regions including Australia and Southeast Asia — which are very important markets where Chinese original equipment manufacturers are strong. He added that Hyundai is also exploring opportunities in the Middle East as well as Central and South America, describing potential overseas expansion as a "happy problem."