Oscar winner joins Korean roster that includes Ahn Hyo-seop, who voiced Saja Boys leader Jinu

Maggie Kang, the Korean Canadian director who co-helmed Netflix's Oscar-winning animated feature "KPop Demon Hunters," has signed with Seoul-based talent agency The Present Co. for her activities in Korea, the company said Thursday.

The Present Co. will handle Kang's projects in the Korean market, while her US agency UTA continues to represent her overseas. "We plan to develop a range of Korea-based projects with director Maggie Kang, and we look forward to the synergy with a filmmaker who combines creativity with a global sensibility," the agency said in a statement.

The signing reunites Kang with Ahn Hyo-seop, who voiced Jinu, the leader of boy band Saja Boys in "KPop Demon Hunters." The agency's acting roster also includes Shin Se-kyung, Seolhyun and Park So-dam.

Kang, who was born in Seoul and raised in Toronto, co-directed "KPop Demon Hunters" with Chris Appelhans.

Since its Netflix release in June 2025, the film has attracted more than 540 million views to become the streamer's most-watched title ever. It won the Academy Award for best animated feature and the Golden Globe in the same category.

Kang most recently appeared on JTBC's "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" on Sunday. The series airs on JTBC and streams on Netflix.