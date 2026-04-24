Korean streaming pioneer faces uncertain path as key suitors step back from acquisition talks

Watcha, one of South Korea’s earliest homegrown streaming platforms and a breakout player in the early 2020s, is facing an increasingly uncertain future after a potential acquisition by CJ ENM fell apart.

CJ ENM, the Korean media powerhouse behind assets including cable network tvN, told The Korea Herald on Friday that it opted out of the latest round of open competitive bidding, which closed Thursday.

“We reviewed the acquisition in terms of strengthening content and platform competitiveness and its potential for global expansion, but after comprehensively considering the business and financial aspects, we ultimately decided not to proceed,” a CJ ENM official said.

The aborted takeover attempt comes as Watcha is going through a court-supervised restructuring process, having entered public bidding after filing for rehabilitation in July 2025.

Founded in 2011, Watcha was an early mover in Korea’s streaming arena, establishing a foothold ahead of Netflix’s local debut. But years of mounting losses have taken a toll. By the end of 2024, the company had posted negative equity of 87.5 billion won ($59 million), following increasing pressure from intensifying competition from both domestic rivals and global streamers. The financial strain ultimately pushed the company into court-led rehabilitation.

The process was triggered by a July 8 petition from Enlight Ventures, one of Watcha’s investors. Under Korea’s corporate rehabilitation framework, creditors holding more than 10 percent of a company’s equity can file for restructuring without the company’s consent.

In a bid to stay afloat, Watcha has since been pursuing a sale through an open bidding process.

Industry attention has largely centered on CJ ENM, which had reportedly submitted a letter of intent during the preliminary round in March. A tie-up was widely seen as a potential catalyst for synergies across content production and distribution, leveraging CJ ENM’s scale and financial firepower. However, the company ultimately chose not to advance to the final stage.

Kinolights, a Korean startup known for its streaming search and recommendation platform, also reportedly participated in the preliminary round, but is understood to have withdrawn from the final bid. The startup has recently been expanding into film intellectual property distribution.