South Korean alternative pop band Leenalchi will embark on an international tour that includes more than 20 cities across North America and Europe through November, according to the band's agency Hike.

The tour, which kicks off in Seoul on May 17, follows the release of the group's first global single, “Here Comes That Crow,” which released Tuesday.

The track features layered drum rhythms over dual bass lines, evoking sounds of the 1970s and 1980s, the agency said.

The release comes through a partnership with Luaka Bop, the indie label founded by David Byrne of Talking Heads. Byrne is also scheduled to visit South Korea in August for his first concert in the country.

Leenalchi gained international attention with “Tiger Is Coming,” blending traditional Korean vocal styles with modern arrangements. Its “Feel the Rhythm of Korea” video series has drawn more than 600 million views, helping cement its reputation and earning top honors at the Korean Music Awards.

Leenalchi released its full-length album “Sugungga” in November 2025.