Doosan Enerbility Chairman Park Jee-won led the company’s push into Vietnam’s nuclear power sector during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit, holding high-level meetings to lay the groundwork for future projects.

Park joined the presidential business delegation to Hanoi, where he attended a series of events including a business roundtable and the Korea-Vietnam Business Forum, engaging with senior government officials and energy industry leaders.

On the sidelines of the forum, Doosan signed memorandums of understanding with PTSC and PetroCons to cooperate on new nuclear projects and develop local supply chains.

Both firms are subsidiaries of Petrovietnam, which is spearheading the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant project in central Vietnam.

The agreements mark an early move by Doosan to build ties with key local partners, as Korea’s “Team Korea” consortium — led by Korea Electric Power Corp. — seeks to win the Ninh Thuan 2 contract using its APR1400 reactor technology.

Park said cooperation between Korea and Vietnam, strengthened through joint public-private efforts, is expected to yield tangible results, adding that Doosan will support the consortium’s bid by leveraging its experience in global nuclear projects.

Vietnam’s nuclear program, including the Ninh Thuan projects, represents the country’s first commercial nuclear power initiative and is drawing competition from global players.