Hahn & Co. has become the first Korean private equity firm to join a presidential business delegation, signaling a shift in how buyout firms are viewed in the corporate ecosystem.

According to industry sources Friday, Vice Chairman Lee Dong-chun joined President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to Vietnam as part of the official economic delegation — marking the first such inclusion of a private equity executive.

Lee also attended the Korea-Vietnam Business Forum held as part of the delegation's schedule, where Namyang Dairy signed a memorandum of understanding with Phu Thai Holdings.

The deal outlines a three-year, 70 billion won ($47.2 million) partnership to expand K-food exports, centered on infant formula, and strengthen Namyang's foothold in Vietnam.

The signing ceremony was attended by Namyang CEO Kim Seung-eon, Phu Thai Holdings Chairman Pham Dinh Doan, Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Vietnam's Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang.

Industry officials say Hahn & Co.'s inclusion reflects the evolving role of private equity firms, which are increasingly moving beyond passive financial investment to take on active roles in corporate management and growth strategy.

Hahn & Co. operates a hands-on model, acquiring controlling stakes and directly participating in management through in-house teams of industry and functional specialists. The firm emphasizes long-term value creation through investment and operational improvement, rather than short-term cost-cutting.

That approach is reflected in its management of Namyang. Since taking control in January 2024, Hahn & Co. has pushed governance reform and operational restructuring, helping the company return to operating profit within a year. Namyang went on to post full-year net and operating profit in 2025 for the first time in five years.

The turnaround is increasingly seen as a benchmark for private equity-led corporate reform in Korea.