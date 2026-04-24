Riize is gearing up to return on June 15 with its second EP, according to a local media report on Friday.

It will be approximately seven months since the boy band dropped its second single, “Fame.” The three-track set sold close to 670,000 copies in the first week, having released during its first international tour, “Riizing Loud.”

The band wrapped up the monthslong tour in Seoul last month after visiting 21 cities across the world: seven in North America, five in Japan and eight in Southeast Asia. The encore show in Tokyo in February saw the act perform at the Tokyo Dome in the fastest time since its debut for a K-pop boy group. In time for the Tokyo Dome gig, the group released a second single album in Japan, “All of You.”