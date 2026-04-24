The National Museum of Korea and the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand collaboration in exhibitions, research and institutional exchange, the museum announced Thursday.

The agreement was signed Thursday at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, with both institutions pledging to deepen mutual understanding and promote cultural exchange, particularly around Korean heritage.

“Through this partnership with a key institution in North America, we expect to further promote the value of Korean cultural heritage on the global stage,” said Yoo Hong-jun, director of the National Museum of Korea.

Under the memorandum, the two museums will explore a wide range of joint initiatives, including collaborative exhibitions, research and publications, as well as the loan and exchange of artworks and related materials.

The partnership will also extend to curatorial collaboration, staff exchanges and the development of public programs, according to the museum.

The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco operates an independent Korean gallery -- its collection includes artifacts from Korea’s Three Kingdoms periods, along with notable ceramic works from the Goryeo Kingdom and Joseon era.

The museum holds around 1,000 works spanning Korean painting, crafts and folk art.

Director Lee So-young, who became the museum’s first Korean-born head in April last year, previously served as a senior curator at Harvard Art Museums and as the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s first curator of Korean art.

The signing ceremony was attended by San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, marking the 50th anniversary of sister-city ties between Seoul and San Francisco.