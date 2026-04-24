By the Korean Food Promotion Institute

This recipe captures the essence of dwaejigukbap — a regional staple most closely associated with Busan. Built on a deeply simmered pork broth, the dish balances richness with clarity, aided here by kalopanax branches, which help neutralize gaminess and lend a clean finish. Customization is central to the eating experience: Diners typically season their bowls to taste with salted shrimp, perilla powder and spice. The result is both comforting and interactive, reflecting the dish’s role as an everyday meal that is as personal as it is communal.

Ingredients

4 kalopanax branches

10 cups water

500 grams pork

1 tablespoon doenjang (soybean paste)

10 grams sliced ginger

4 tablespoons rice wine

8 cups water

30 grams green onion

1 spicy green chili pepper

60 grams Korean chives

Spicy seasoning

4 tablespoons gochugaru (red chili pepper powder)

2 tablespoons gochujang (red chili pepper paste)

1 teaspoon minced ginger

2 tablespoons minced garlic

Salt as needed

Pinch of ground black pepper

Side dish

Perilla powder

Saeu-jeot (salted shrimp)

Preparation

Place the kalopanax branch and 10 cups of water in a large stock pot. Bring to a boil over low heat for 30 minutes.

In a large saucepan, add 8 cups water, quartered pork, doenjang, sliced ginger and rice wine. Boil over high heat for 30 minutes. Pierce the pork with a knife. If the pork is done, remove it and then slice.

Slice the green onion and spicy green chili pepper. Cut the Korean chives into 2.5-cm long segments.

Cooking

In a large saucepan, put the kalopanax branch broth, spicy seasoning ingredients and sliced pork. Bring to a boil over high heat.

Add the green onion and boil for a minute. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper.

Heat an individual earthen pot. Ladle the soup into the pot. Place the Korean chives and the spicy green chili pepper on top.

Serve with perilla powder and saeu-jeot.

Tip

Boil the kalopanax soup until it turns brown. The kalopanax will remove the pork smell and make the dish lighter and more refreshing.

Serves 4.