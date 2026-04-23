Honda Korea said Thursday it will exit the automobile sales business in Korea by the end of 2026, following a strategic review of its operations.

The move reflects a decision to reallocate management resources to priority areas amid shifting global and local market conditions.

Despite the withdrawal, the company said it will continue to provide after-sales services, including maintenance, parts supply and warranty support, and will work with its dealer network to ensure a stable service system.

Honda Korea added that its motorcycle business will remain a core focus in the market, with plans to strengthen its lineup and enhance customer experience.

“We concluded that concentrating resources on key areas is essential to securing long-term competitiveness,” said Lee Ji-hong, chief executive of Honda Korea, citing evolving market conditions and exchange rate pressures.

He added that the company will continue to provide responsible after-sales support to minimize inconvenience for customers following the exit.