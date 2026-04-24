Seoul Buramsan Azalea Festival

The Seoul Buramsan Azalea Festival runs through Sunday, offering a fleeting glimpse of one of the city’s most photogenic seasonal displays. More than 100,000 azalea shrubs blanket the mountainside in soft pink, with walking trails winding between them.

The festival pairs nature with light programming. Busking performances and small concerts are held along the trails, while a “healing market” features local crafts and snacks. Food trucks and outdoor rest areas, including a picnic zone and pop-up library, make it easy to linger. Family-friendly options include forest therapy sessions, children’s programs and hands-on workshops.

Seoul Spring Festival

The Seoul Spring Festival runs through May 5 at Yeouido Hangang Park in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

The event showcases Korean beauty, fashion, art, food and K-pop in one immersive riverside setting. Visitors can enjoy performances including the Wonder Show, a K-culture concert, and a signature show featuring a floating carousel with special lighting effects. Nightly drone light shows with up to 2,000 drones illuminate the skyline, while interactive programs such as a Pokemon-themed road show invite public participation. Travelers can also try “Han River ramyeon” on floating platforms.

Admission is free, with select programs requiring paid tickets.

Jincheon Nongdari Festival

The Jincheon Nongdari Festival is taking place until Sunday, around Nongdari Bridge and Chopyeong Lake in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. Admission is free, though parking fees apply.

Centered on a 1000-year-old stone bridge, the festival offers a mix of cultural performances, exhibitions and hands-on programs. Highlights include opening concerts, a local song contest and traditional rituals, along with family-friendly activities such as pet programs and youth dance performances.

Set in a scenic natural environment, the event provides a relaxed atmosphere for travelers interested in both heritage and outdoor experiences.

King Danjong Culture Festival

The King Danjong Culture Festival will be held through Sunday in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province. Admission is free.

The festival commemorates King Danjong of the Joseon Dynasty with historical reenactments, including a royal funeral procession and ceremonial rites. Visitors can enjoy parades, traditional tug-of-war events and cultural performances, along with food competitions and craft experiences. Additional programs include exhibitions, writing contests and a drone and fireworks show.

With its blend of history and interactive events, the festival offers travelers a deeper look into Korea’s royal heritage in a scenic riverside setting.

Yangjae Art Salon

Set along Yangjaecheon, the Yangjae Art Salon is a multi-arts festival that combines nature, performance and local culture.

Visitors can explore weekly themed programs, from live performances at the Sunset Stage to a handmade market at Yangjae Atelier. The Healing Lounge offers picnic lawns, photo zones and book corners, while Bridge Dining features food trucks under Yeongdong Bridge. Special themed weeks include jazz, meditation and family-friendly activities.

The festival runs through May 17 at Yangjae-dong, Seocho-gu. Admission is free, though fees are charged for select programs.