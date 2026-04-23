For 57 years, Korean Air has required its flight attendants to wear heeled shoes, but this rule could soon change.

According to local media, the airline is considering updating the dress code to allow cabin crew to wear sneakers or other functional footwear to improve comfort during long shifts.

Currently, flight attendants are required to wear heels measuring 3 to 5 centimeters while on duty.

If approved, the policy would also apply to Asiana Airlines, expected to merge with Korean Air by year-end. Approximately 10,000 cabin crew members across both airlines would be affected.

Korean Air is reviewing the proposed changes through labor-management consultations.

The airline has traditionally enforced strict appearance standards. It was only a few months ago that Korean Air relaxed another rule, allowing flight attendants to wear glasses at their discretion.

These changes are not unique to Korean Air.

Jeju Air began providing sneakers to all cabin crew in February, citing efforts to improve working conditions and enhance emergency response capabilities.