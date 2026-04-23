TV personality Hong Seok-cheon said he helped rescue a woman who collapsed during Thailand's Songkran festival.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Hong said the woman collapsed while enjoying the event with friends, likely due to a combination of alcohol and hypothermia, adding that they moved her to a safe place and that she was not seriously harmed.

A video he uploaded on his social media account showed the unconscious woman being carried on a man's back, while Hong held her arm to keep her from slipping, and people nearby cleared a path for them.

“Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year festival, continues to see accidents every year. This year, 191 people have died, and hundreds more have been injured. While many incidents are traffic-related, excessive drinking and drug use have also claimed young lives,” Hong wrote, saying he had been invited as a festival DJ.

He also warned that staying wet for long periods, particularly while drinking, can increase the risk of hypothermia, asking people to take extra care.

“With more festivals coming up this summer, I hope everyone stays safe. Youth is beautiful, but let’s act responsibly,” Hong further wrote.