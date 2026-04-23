LG Electronics said Thursday it had unveiled its “LG Built-in Package” at Milan Design Week 2026, stepping up its push into Europe’s premium built-in kitchen appliance market.

The package integrates core appliances — including ovens, induction cooktops, refrigerators and dishwashers — into a cohesive kitchen solution, offering a unified design while allowing individual units to be replaced as needed.

LG said the package was tailored for Europe, which accounts for roughly 40 percent of the global built-in appliance market. Reflecting the region’s housing characteristics — older buildings and smaller living spaces — the lineup features compact 20-inch-class appliances, along with enhanced hinge and heat-dissipation technologies for safer use in confined environments. A seamless design minimizes gaps and protrusions between appliances and cabinetry.

The package also targets strong regional demand for energy efficiency and convenience, with AI integrated into key components such as motors and compressors.

The dishwasher features “AI SenseClean,” which analyzes contamination levels across wash cycles and automatically adjusts water temperature, rinse frequency and detergent use. The refrigerator is equipped with “AI Fresh,” which learns usage patterns to optimize temperature settings, improving both energy efficiency and food preservation.

Both products exceed Europe’s top energy efficiency standards, with the dishwasher and refrigerator rated at A-30 percent and A-10 percent, respectively.