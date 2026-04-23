LS Materials said Thursday it has secured a supply deal for ultracapacitors in a US nuclear fusion demonstration project, marking its entry into the emerging fusion energy sector.

The order will be used in a project led by a US energy company aimed at commercializing fusion power. LS Materials expects follow-up orders as testing advances and anticipates significant demand once the technology reaches full commercialization.

More than 1,000 large ultracapacitor modules will be deployed. The company’s systems can deliver up to 15 megawatts of power within 0.06 seconds, providing the rapid energy bursts required for fusion operations — equivalent to powering thousands of households simultaneously.

LS Materials said fusion-grade ultracapacitors require advanced engineering and rigorous validation, giving early suppliers with proven track records a strong advantage. The deal is seen as a key step in securing an early foothold in the market.

The company has been expanding beyond its core businesses in wind turbines and uninterruptible power supply systems into next-generation energy infrastructure, including fusion, hydrogen fuel cells and grid stabilization.

With global investment in fusion accelerating across the US, Europe and China — driven in part by rising power requirements from AI data centers — demand for high-power energy control solutions such as ultracapacitors is expected to grow.

“This project marks a key milestone in entering the commercialization phase,” CEO Hong Young-ho said. “We will expand our presence in next-generation power infrastructure markets, including hydrogen fuel cells, AI data centers and grid stabilization.”