KUALA LUMPUR (The Star/ANN) -- Caring for pets during unpredictable weather requires owners to adapt their routines and often leads to increased expenses.

For business development director Shaikhah Abdul Karim, expenses for treatment, insurance and medical care for her three cats have increased by around 5 percent, reaching almost RM500 ($110) a month.

The 62-year-old added that the increase did not include annual medical check-ups such as full blood screening and vaccinations, which cost RM900, as well as grooming expenses of RM300 a year.

Still, she believes the extra effort is necessary to keep them comfortable.

“We have cat water fountains placed in different parts of the house to make sure they stay hydrated.

“They rarely go outside, but if we do take them for a walk, it will always be early in the mornings before 10.30am,” said Shaikhah, who lives in Keramat Permai here.

Having adopted cats since 2002, she now has three rescues named Kai, Bingsu and Duchess.

Meanwhile, dog owner Thamilarasi Thulasidasan, 39, a human resources executive from Ipoh, Perak, said the heat and rainy season have taken a toll on her dogs.

“During hot weather, some dogs experience heat stress, like excessive panting, low energy and reduced appetite,” said Thamilarasi, who also owns a dog shelter.

“We make sure they always have access to clean water, proper shade and good ventilation during hot days.

“We also adjust feeding times to cooler periods and monitor vulnerable dogs closely.”

She recalled the urgent need to take these precautions when her senior blind dog, Lola, was admitted to the ICU during a heatwave.

“During rainy periods, we ensure they have dry, secure shelter and comfortable resting areas.

“We also noticed an increase in tick and flea infections during these seasons, so prevention and hygiene are very important.”

Similarly, Abby Lee, an events manager from Puchong, said her dog tends to have skin irritation more often due to the heat.

“I make sure my dog is well hydrated and the temperature is not too hot for her. I also check up on her activities regularly,” said the 35-year-old.

Food prices have increased about 10 to 15 percent as Lee’s dog requires a special brand for its stomach irritation issue.

Noor Hayati Khalid, 43, said she noticed changes in her cat’s personality, especially during the recent spell of unpredictable extreme weather.

The once playful cat now preferred staying indoors, often stretching out in the cool comfort of air-conditioned rooms rather than exploring outside.

“Suci no longer likes to play outside and prefers relaxing indoors, especially in the bedroom with the air-conditioner on.

“He has also become more vocal. If I delay his meals or playtime, he will definitely let me know,” said the operations manager.

She said Suci and his twin, Debu, both mixed Scottish Fold-British Shorthair cats, are now aged five.

Noor Hayati believes that many pet owners are recognizing that climate change can impact not only the physical health of animals but also their moods, routines and overall comfort levels.

As of yesterday, MetMalaysia reported rain and thunderstorms in several states, while the El Nino phenomenon, which brings hotter and drier weather patterns due to changes in ocean temperatures, is expected to affect Malaysia starting in June.