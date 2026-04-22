Actor Song Joong-ki made his first official public appearance alongside his wife Katy Louise Saunders, as the couple took the classical music stage together as narrators.

The couple appeared at Gaon Soloists’ seventh regular concert, titled “Kinderszenen,” held on April 18 at the IBK Chamber Hall of the Seoul Arts Center, according to a YouTube video posted by the ensemble on Tuesday. The chamber group, which brings together musicians with and without disabilities, organized the event to mark the 46th Day of Persons with Disabilities.

During the performance, Song and Saunders served as narrators for the opening segment, reading a passage from Camille Saint-Saens’ The Carnival of the Animals, specifically “Introduction and Royal March of the Lion.”

In the video, Saunders begins the narration in English, followed by Song in Korean, as the two sit side by side on stage. Their reading, which lasted about one minute, conveyed a message about courage, loyalty and compassion, before giving way to the musicians’ performance.

The appearance marks the couple’s first official joint public engagement since their marriage. The two were introduced through mutual acquaintances in 2021 and registered their marriage in 2023, the same year they welcomed their first son. Their daughter was born in November the following year.