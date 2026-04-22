Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers has set a new record for the longest streak of consecutive games reaching base by an Asian player in the MLB, surpassing retired Korean star Choo Shin-soo.

Ohtani led off as the designated hitter against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Facing starter Landen Roupp, Ohtani struck out swinging in the first and third innings and flied out to right field in the fifth. He finally reached base in his fourth at-bat, lining an infield single off a fastball from reliever Erik Miller with two outs in the seventh inning and a runner on first.

With the hit, Ohtani extended his on-base streak to 53 consecutive games, dating to Aug. 25 last year against the San Diego Padres and breaking Choo’s mark of 52 games, set in 2018 with the Texas Rangers.

Korea's most successful player in the majors to date, outfielder Choo played 16 seasons for four teams — mostly the Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers — and accumulated over 34 wins above replacement.

Meanwhile, the overall MLB record since at least 1900 is 84 consecutive games on base, set by Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox in 1949.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.