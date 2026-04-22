HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is stepping up its expansion into the US market by targeting on the fast-growing data center industry, securing its largest-ever power engine supply deal.

South Korea's leading shipbuilder said Wednesday it had signed a contract with US energy infrastructure developer Aperion Energy Group to supply power generation equipment, based on its 20-megawatt-class HiMSEN engines.

The deal is valued at around 627.1 billion won ($423.7 million), with a total capacity of 684 megawatts, marking the largest power engine order ever won by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. The equipment will be used to expand power infrastructure for data centers in the US..

The deal also is HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ first entry into the US data center sector, as soaring demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing is fueling a sharp rise in data center development and power consumption across North America.

The HiMSEN engines to be supplied under the contract are high-capacity, medium-speed engines built for power generation. The company said the engines offered high output, rapid startup times and stable load responses, making them well suited for data centers, where uninterrupted operation is essential.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to further broaden its presence in the US market by targeting not only data centers but also industrial power generation, emergency backup systems and auxiliary power applications.

“This contract will serve as an important foothold for entering the US data center market,” said Han Ju-seok, head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ engine and machinery division. “We will continue strengthening our position in North America and create more opportunities in the power generation business, including the data center sector.”