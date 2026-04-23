진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

기사 요약: 지난 70년간 14세로 유지돼 온 형사미성년자(촉법소년) 연령을 낮출지 여부를 논의하는 협의체가 이달 30일 권고안 도출을 목표로 하는 가운데, 일반 국민의 의견을 묻는 토론회가 열리는 등 논의가 본격화하고 있다.

Will Korea lower age of criminal responsibility after 70 years?

[1] South Korea is once again debating whether or not to change the disputed minimum age of criminal responsibility, which has been left unchanged at 14 for over 70 years.

once again: 다시 한번

whether or not: ~인지 아닌지

disputed: 논란이 된, 논쟁 중인

[2] Calls for reform have resurfaced in recent years, fueled by public concern over increasing youth crime. The number of criminal minors caught breaking the law nearly doubled from 11,677 in 2021 to 21,095 last year, according to the National Police Agency.

call: n. 요구, 요청 (call for something: ~을 요구하다, 요청하다)

resurface: 재등장하다

fueled by: ~로부터 힘을 얻다, ~로 동력을 받다

double: 2배가 되다

[3] President Lee Jae Myung in February ordered the government to gather public opinion and reach a conclusion within two months. In response, the ministry formed a consultative body involving government agencies, experts and residents. A total of about 200 participants, including adults and youth both in and outside formal education systems, were selected to take part in the deliberations.

reach a conclusion: (증거·사실을 바탕으로) 결론을 내리다

in response: 이에 대응하여

consultative body: 협의체

deliberation: 숙고

[4] Public opinion remains divided. Supporters of lowering the age argue that 13-year-olds are sufficiently mature to bear criminal responsibility, especially compared to the early 1950s when the law was first established.

divided: 나뉘어진

argue: 이유를 들어 주장하다

sufficiently: 충분히

bear: 견디다, 감당하다

기사 전문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10720417

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638