The fictional K-pop trio of big-name movie stars Gang Dong-won, Eom Tae-gu and Park Ji-hyun is already making waves before hitting the big screen this summer.

The upcoming comedy film released a music video for "Love is," the group’s debut and signature track, Monday evening.

The video has attracted attention for its nostalgic style as well as the high-profile cast. It had more than 324,000 views by Wednesday noon.

Gang portrays energetic dancer Hyun-woo, while Eom portrays rapper Sang-gu and Park appears as vocalist Domi.

The track features the bright, upbeat sounds of late 1990s and early 2000s Korean pop, combined with modern elements. It was composed by Shim Eun-ji, known for hits such as Twice' s“Knock Knock” and “Yes or Yes.”

The film, set to premiere in local theaters on June 3, follows Triangle, a former dance group that disbanded after a scandal, as it attempts a comeback 20 years later.