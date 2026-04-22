South Korea is experiencing poor air quality nationwide Wednesday due to lingering yellow dust from Tuesday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, residual dust carried by strong winds remains in place, though no further inflow is expected.

Authorities advise older adults and individuals with respiratory conditions to take precautions, such as wearing protective masks outdoors.

Average daily fine dust concentrations will remain high nationwide throughout Wednesday, with especially elevated levels in Incheon and Jeju Island.

Rain began Wednesday morning, mainly on Jeju Island and in the southern regions. Rainfall is forecast to continue through Thursday morning in Gwangju and the southern coast of South Gyeongsang Province, with expected amounts of 5-20 millimeters. Jeju Island is expected to receive up to 80 millimeters of rain through Thursday afternoon.

There is a possibility of “yellow dust rain,” where rain mixes with fine dust particles. Authorities recommend avoiding direct exposure when possible.

Elsewhere, skies will be mostly cloudy, with occasional light rain possible in parts of the Chungcheong provinces and North Gyeongsang Province.

Temperatures are expected to remain near seasonal averages.

Wednesday morning, temperatures were 9.9 degrees Celsius in Seoul and 12.7 C in Daegu. Daytime highs are forecast at 19 C in Seoul, 18 C in Daejeon and Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, 15 C in Gwangju, 17 C in Daegu, and 18 C in Busan.

Daytime highs on Wednesday are expected to range from 15 to 20 degrees nationwide.

Skies will clear from Friday, with temperatures gradually rising later in the week. Over the weekend, expect mostly clear skies and significant day-night temperature differences.

Dry conditions persist in inland areas despite the cloud cover. Dry weather advisories remain in place for Gangwon Province and northern North Gyeongsang Province, with strong winds increasing the risk of wildfires. Gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour, or 70 kilometers per hour in mountainous areas, are expected in parts of Gangwon’s east coast and mountainous regions.