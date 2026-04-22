The total purse for the Chevron Championship, the first major of the LPGA Tour season, has been increased to $9 million.

The LPGA announced Wednesday on its official website that the tournament’s organizers hadraised the total prize money to $9 million starting this year, up from $7.9 million last year.

The purse has reportedly increased by nearly $3 million since Chevron became the title sponsor in 2022, when it stood at $6 million.

The winner of this year’s event will receive $1.35 million.

A Chevron official was quoted by the LPGA as saying the move reflects efforts “to elevate women’s golf and create a premier event for players,” adding that the increase underscores “the value of competition both on and off the course.”

This year’s Chevron Championship will be held from April 24-27 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Korean contenders include Ko Jin-young, Kim Sei-young, Kim Hyo-joo, Youmin Hwang, Yoo Hae-ran, Yoon Yi-na, Lim Jin-hee, Jeon In-ji, Hwang Yu-min and Hong Jeong-min.

The defending champion is Mao Saigo of Japan, who won last year with a 7-under 281.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.