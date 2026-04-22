ViGenCell has been selected to deliver an official oral presentation at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting next month, becoming the first Korean company to do so regarding clinical studies of a cell therapy.

The company said the study's principal researcher, Dr. Jeon Young-woo, will lead the presentation of the results from its Phase 2 clinical study of VT-EBV-N during the 2026 ASCO annual meeting slated from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.

VT-EBV-N is an Epstein-Barr virus specific T cell therapy being developed for the treatment of NK/T-cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive malignancy with a high risk of relapse.

ViGenCell said VT-EBV-N’s Phase 2 study demonstrated clinically meaningful outcomes such as reduced risks of relapse and improved survival duration. Detailed numbers will be presented during the official session at the upcoming event.

The ASCO annual meeting is one of the largest and most influential oncology conferences in the world. Although thousands of studies are submitted for presentation, only a few are chosen for an oral presentation.

“Being selected for an oral presentation at ASCO highlights the clinical strength and growing momentum of our program,” said Ki Pyung-suk, CEO of ViGenCell. “We look forward to sharing the full data with the global oncology community and further accelerating our global development and partnering efforts.”