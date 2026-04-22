The Korea Developer Association said Wednesday it had appointed Tran Viet Hanh, chairman of Newtatco, as an adviser to its international committee, as it seeks to strengthen support for members expanding into Vietnam.

The move is aimed at providing Korean developers with stronger local networks, regulatory insight and project collaboration opportunities as they enter the Vietnamese market, the association said.

Tran is widely regarded for his experience in business development and external partnerships in Vietnam. In his new role, he is expected to serve as a key liaison, offering on-the-ground advisory support for Korean firms pursuing real estate development, investment and joint ventures in the country.

The association said the appointment will help its members navigate market entry more effectively by facilitating practical cooperation and improving access to local expertise.

“Vietnam is a highly important market with strong growth potential,” Korea Developer Association Chairman Kim Han-mo said at the appointment ceremony. “We expect this appointment to serve as a reliable bridge for our members seeking stable entry and meaningful partnerships in the local market.”

He added that the association will continue expanding its global network through partnerships with overseas institutions and industry figures to support members’ international expansion and enhance the competitiveness of Korea’s real estate development sector.

The appointment is expected to go beyond a symbolic role, serving as a platform to deepen cooperation between Korea and Vietnam in areas such as urban development, mixed-use projects, industrial complexes, housing and tourism development.

The association said it planned to continue strengthening its international network, particularly in Southeast Asia, to better support member companies’ overseas expansion.