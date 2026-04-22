South Korean and US service members attended a workshop this month to strengthen civilian-military coordination for crisis and disaster response on the Korean Peninsula, the United States Forces Korea said Wednesday.

The three-day workshop, which kicked off April 7, was hosted by the United States Indo-Pacific Command in Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 60 kilometers from Seoul, according to a release uploaded on the USFK website.

The event was designed to train participants on civil-military and humanitarian assistance operations in response to natural disasters and complex emergencies on the Korean Peninsula.

During the session, participants explored complex concepts and received training in best practices from various international organizations, such as the UN World Food Programme and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"These efforts ensure that US and ROK forces, alongside international partners, remain ready to respond rapidly and effectively to future disasters on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific," it said, referring to South Korea by its formal name, Republic of Korea. (Yonhap)