A woman in her 60s who had been reported missing was found dead in a car left for an extended period in a public parking lot in Incheon’s Songdo district, police said Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched at about 3:47 p.m. Monday after receiving a report from a relative who said she had located her missing sister’s vehicle and believed the woman was inside.

Police found the body in the car, which was parked in a public lot beneath a bridge near Songdo Convensia in Yeonsu-gu. The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The vehicle had been left unattended for a prolonged period. Authorities were alerted after a request was made to move the car, which was jointly registered in the names of the woman and her sistger.

Police said the family had previously filed a missing persons report and were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

“There are no signs of criminal involvement at this stage,” a police official said. “We are continuing to investigate the details.”