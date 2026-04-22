North Korea's public security minister and Russia's interior minister have held talks on boosting exchanges and cooperation on law enforcement, the North's state media said Wednesday, amid deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and North Korea's Public Security Minister Pang Tu-sop shared their countries' experiences and accomplishments on law enforcement during their talks in Pyongyang the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Also discussed was the expansion of exchanges and cooperation between the two ministries, the KCNA reported.

The talks came as Pyongyang and Moscow have deepened their alignment following the North's troop deployment in support of Russia's war against Ukraine, expanding cooperation across various fields, including the military, the economy and public security. Russia's interior ministry is in charge of public security.

A delegation, led by the Russian minister, arrived in Pyongyang on a working visit Monday.

The KCNA also said the two ministries signed a 2026-2027 road map for delegation exchanges the previous day, suggesting an increase in visits between the two countries.

The moves come as North Korea and Russia are set to complete a road bridge linking the two countries over the Tumen River in June, which is expected to lead to increased cross-border travel.

Greater cross-border movement may prompt the two countries to tighten public security to curb potential increases in border-related crimes, such as defections and trafficking.

Tuesday's meeting came amid speculation that a high-level Russian military official may visit Pyongyang for the opening of a memorial museum honoring North Korean soldiers killed while fighting alongside Russia in the war with Ukraine.

The North is expected to hold a completion ceremony next Monday, marking the first anniversary of what Russia has described as the liberation of the Kursk region. (Yonhap)