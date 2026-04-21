The Kiwoom Heroes announced Tuesday they have reacquired pitcher Kenny Rosenberg as a temporary injury replacement.

Rosenberg, a former major leaguer who pitched in 13 games for the Heroes last year, will fill in for injured starter Nathan Wiles on a six-week, $50,000 contract.

Rosenberg went 4-4 with a 3.23 ERA over 75 1/3 innings in his first stint in the Korea Baseball Organization last year, but his season was cut short in June due to a hip injury.

The Heroes said Rosenberg, 30, is fully healthy and even received offers from US minor league teams. The left-hander recently threw a live batting practice to stay ready for his next opportunity, the Heroes added.

Meanwhile, Wiles is expected to be out for at least six weeks due to a shoulder injury. The first-year right-hander complained of pains after throwing six innings against the KT Wiz last Friday, when he allowed five runs on 12 hits, both season highs.

Wiles has a 0-3 record with a 4.13 ERA.

KBO teams are allowed to sign foreign players to temporary deals to fill in for injured incumbents. (Yonhap)