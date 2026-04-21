SK On Co., the battery manufacturing arm of South Korea's SK Group, said Tuesday it will open an office in Japan later this month to explore opportunities in the energy storage system sector.

The move comes as the company seeks new growth drivers amid a prolonged slowdown in electric vehicle demand.

"The company is in the process of establishing an office in Tokyo and is in talks with multiple Japanese companies for potential cooperation in EV batteries and ESS," a company spokesperson said by phone.

SK On said the Japan office will enable it to respond more quickly and effectively to customer demand, and secure new contracts, with a focus on improving profitability. (Yonhap)